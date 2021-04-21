Haryana govt accuses Delhi govt of 'looting' oxygen, orders police protection to tankers

Amid a scarcity of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Haryana government on Wednesday ordered police protection for all tankers, alleging 'loot' by neigbouring Delhi.

"We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers," Haryana Health Min Anil Vij said.

We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers: Haryana Health Min Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/mJ7GPmGTqm — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

More details awaited