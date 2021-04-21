Haryana govt accuses Delhi govt of 'looting' oxygen, orders police protection to tankers

Amid a scarcity of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, the Haryana government on Wednesday ordered police protection for all tankers, alleging 'loot' by neigbouring Delhi.
"We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers," Haryana Health Min Anil Vij said.
We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we’ll complete our needs, then give to others. Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers: Haryana Health Min Anil Vij pic.twitter.com/mJ7GPmGTqm
— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021
More details awaited
Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels
Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies
Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday
DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air
In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'