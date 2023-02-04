Haryana govt employees to get medical reimbursement for ayurvedic treatment

Haryana's Health and AYUSH Minister Anil Vij has announced that state government employees will get reimbursement for Ayurvedic treatment in addition to the allopathic ones.

He also said the government is emphasizing promoting treatment using Ayurvedic medicines. The Haryana government also proposes to include Ayurveda subjects in the MBBS course in the state, he said in Ambala on Friday.

He said the use of ayurvedic medicines should be increased on the pattern of use of allopathic ones to provide an alternative treatment to patients.

"Like allopathic medicines, now Ayurvedic medicines will also be reimbursed, I issued orders in this regard yesterday (Thursday)," the minister said.

Vij said that the way a doctor diagnoses a patient before prescribing allopathic medicine, similarly a scientific diagnosis should also be performed before prescribing Ayurvedic medicines as well.

He said the state government is making consistent efforts to promote Ayurveda and yoga on a large scale.

During the recent cabinet meeting, a decision of giving separate status to the AYUSH Department was taken which led the department to hold its own identity on the lines of other departments.

To promote yoga, a Yoga Commission has been formed by the state government. The government has taken a pledge to set up yogashalas in 6,500 villages of the state. Meanwhile, 1,000 yogashalas have been built and the construction of the rest is underway, he said.

The minister also said the AYUSH University in Kurukshetra has been set up to promote the treatment done by alternative medicine.

"The AYUSH stream includes Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy systems of healthcare and treatment," he said.

Vij said the National Institute of Ayurveda is being set up in Panchkula at a cost of about Rs 270 crore.

A 250-bed hospital will also be built inside the campus, he said.

He said an Unani College has been set up in Nuh, Homeopathic College in Ambala Cantt and Naturopathy Hospital is being built in Dever Khana in the Jhajjar district.

He informed that the state has about 569 AYUSH health wellness centres, 4 Ayurvedic hospitals, 6 AYUSH primary health hospitals, 19 Unani hospitals, 26 homoeopathic, 21 AYUSH wings and every district hospital in Haryana has a separate AYUSH wing.