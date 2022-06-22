Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij tests Covid positive

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday tested Covid positive.

"I have tested corona positive today. I have isolated myself. I request all those who have come into contact with me for the last few days to get themselves tested," the 69-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said in a tweet.

Vij had taken part in an International Yoga Day function at Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday and also addressed a gathering later.

Vij had in 2020 too contracted Covid and was hospitalised for nearly a month.

On November 20, 2020, he had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase 3 trials for anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin. He was then administered the dose at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment.