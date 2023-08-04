Haryana violence: 3 motorcycles set on fire in Pataudi

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district.

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Aug 04 2023, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 11:15 ist
Flames rise from shops and other structures set ablaze by miscreants during fresh violence after Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, at Badshahpur area in Gurugram, Tuesday night, August 1, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

Three motorcycles were set on fire on Thursday night in Pataudi area here, police said.

The motorcycles were parked outside Rashid Auto Works near Chungi no 4 while a mechanic was sleeping inside the shop. Firefighters doused the flames and rescued the mechanic, police said.

Sporadic incidents of arson have been reported from Pataudi since Monday after violence broke out in the adjoining Nuh district over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that spread to Gurugram and other districts of the state over the past few days.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Pataudi Police Station said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

