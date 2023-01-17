Haryana youths take out 'wedding procession' to CM's house to protest against unemployment

The problem of unemployment has been plaguing the country for a long time and while we often see youths staging protests for employment opportunities, youths in Harayana attempted something new to make their voices heard.

In a video that went viral a couple days ago, several men, dressed as grooms, held mock marriage processions to protests against the lack of job opportunities in the state.

The youths, dressed up in wedding finery carried the procession till the residence of Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The young men were seen grooving to the beats of drums on the road, attracting passers-by. They also carried banners with slogans like 'Humari bhartiyo ki fees wapas karo' (Return our admission fees), '20 lakh berozgaro ko naukri do' (Give jobs to 20 lakh unemployed youth) among others.

"BJP के मुख्यमंत्री के आवास के बाहर थोक के भाव मे दूल्हे पहुंचे" हरियाणा के BJP पार्टी के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाला खट्टर के आवास के बाहर बेरोजगार युवाओं ने दूल्हे की वेशभूषा पहनी औऱ बेरोजगारों की बारात लेकर पहुंच गए। pic.twitter.com/AJhfyCs7zQ — Satya Prakash Bharti (@Satyamooknayak) January 15, 2023

The unique protest was also supported by Aam Aadmi Party's Naveen Jaihind who attacked the BJP-led Haryana government for no jobs in the state. Jaihind also said that the youths were not getting marriage proposals because they were unemployed.

According to recent data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), India's unemployment rate rose to 8.30 per cent in December, the highest in 16 months, from 8.00 per cent in the previous month.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 10.09 per cent in December from 8.96 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44 per cent from 7.55 per cent, the data showed.

Mahesh Vyas, managing director of the CMIE, said the rise in the unemployment rate was "not as bad as it may seem," as it came on top of a healthy increase in the labour participation rate, which shot up to 40.48 per cent in December, the highest in 12 months.