HC asks police to assess threat perception of inter-religion couple fearing for life from families

Assess threat perception of inter-religion couple: HC

  • Oct 16 2021, 13:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 13:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi High Court has asked police to give a personal hearing to an inter-religion couple to assess the threat perception as their families are against their decision to get married and they fear for their life.

The court also directed that the mobile numbers of the beat constable or the division officer of the area be provided to the couple so that in case of any emergency they can contact police.

"The station house officer concerned also to give a personal hearing to the petitioners so as to assess their threat perception and to act accordingly," Justice Yogesh Khanna said.

The couple approached the court seeking protection and safety from the woman's family saying they are majors and are in a relationship for the last four years, and the woman left her house on her own will.

In September, they applied for solemnisation of marriage under the Special Marriage Act and the woman also informed police officials about leaving her house and her marriage with the man.

The couple said they reside in Delhi but at a different address due to fear as on October 5, the woman's family members came to the man's house and started pressurising and threatening them that they will be implicated in false cases if they do not send her back to her parents.

The woman, who was present in the court hearing, told the judge that she does not intend to go to her parental house as her parents were objecting to her marriage with the man.

