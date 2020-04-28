Himachal CM favours lockdown extension beyond May 3

Himachal CM favours lockdown extension beyond May 3

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 28 2020, 00:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 00:20 ist
A woman carries a LPG cylinder on her back as another woman walks past her, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kullu, Monday, April 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said lockdown should continue beyond May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 in the country, which is under a 40-day lockdown since March 25 to contain the pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Supporting the lockdown extension, Thakur said the restrictions on movement of people should continue as COVID-19 cases are still emerging.

“The lockdown should be extended after May 3 to check the spread of novel coronavirus,” he said.

The chief minister, however, said states should be allowed to resume economic activities particularly in the green zones.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 