Himachal CM favours lockdown extension beyond May 3

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said lockdown should continue beyond May 3 to curb the spread of coronavirus, an official spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier held a video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to COVID-19 in the country, which is under a 40-day lockdown since March 25 to contain the pandemic.

Supporting the lockdown extension, Thakur said the restrictions on movement of people should continue as COVID-19 cases are still emerging.

“The lockdown should be extended after May 3 to check the spread of novel coronavirus,” he said.

The chief minister, however, said states should be allowed to resume economic activities particularly in the green zones.