Himachal Pradesh bypolls: Congress alleges MCC violation by BJP MLA, seeks repoll at Mandi

The opposition Congress on Saturday sent a complaint to the election commission against a BJP MLA accusing him of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) and sought repolling at a Mandi polling station.

Voting for Mandi Lok Sabha and three Vidhan Sabha seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbal-Kotkhai is underway in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP has fielded Kargil war hero Brigadier Khushal Singh Thakur from Mandi against Congress candidate Pratibha Singh, the wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Pratibha Singh's son and Shimla (rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh told media that the complaint was e-mailed to the commission against Bharmour MLA by the state Congress legal cell general secretary Pranay P Singh.

In his complaint, Pranay Singh alleged that the BJP MLA stood inside the polling station while votes were being cast in a bid to influence the voters, which is a violation of the MCC guidelines.

Urging the commission to take immediate action, he sought repolling at the polling station.

The Congress leader has also sent a video to the commission in this regard and urged it to debar the MLA from taking part in the election process.

