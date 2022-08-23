HP CM is now state BJP election steering committee head

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur is now state BJP election steering committee head

Besides, former HP Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: IANS Photo

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the state BJP election steering committee, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.

In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.

Besides, former Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months. 

