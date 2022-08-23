Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur is now state BJP election steering committee head

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has been appointed as the president of the state BJP election steering committee, the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said.
In a statement issued here on Monday evening, Kashyap said that Thakur was made state BJP election steering committee head after consulting top leadership of the party.
Besides, former Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Rajeev Bindal has been made the state BJP election management committee president, he added.
The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh within next four months.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal
After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come
Rohingya sing Myanmar anthem 5 years after exodus
What life as engineer can mean for girls
Flash mobs boost anti-coal mining protests in India
DH Toon | BJP, AAP try to one-up each other
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons