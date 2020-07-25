Himachal govt imposes two-day lockdown in Nahan, BBN

Himachal Pradesh government imposes lockdown for two days in Nahan, BBN

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jul 25 2020, 07:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 08:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday announced a lockdown for two days in Nahan and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN), following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

In a video statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated that the lockdown for two days would remain in force in Nahan in Sirmaur district and industrial town BBN in Solan district to check the spread of coronavirus.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The lockdown in Nahan will be remain in force from July 24 midnight to 6 am on July 27, while in BBN from July 25 midnight to 6 am on July 28.

An increasing number of Covid-19 cases has been found recently at Gobindgarh locality in Nahan after a large number of people attended a wedding there and in BBN due to several migrant industrial labourers there. 

The chief minister said a campaign for finding active case would be launched during the lockdown. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Donald Trump regrets his tweets? Here's what he says

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Pope, Buttler steer England to 258-4 vs Windies

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

 