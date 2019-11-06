Hopneypreet gets bail by CBI special court

Gautam Dheer
Gautam Dheer, DHNS, Chandigarh ,
  • Nov 06 2019, 16:39pm ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2019, 16:39pm ist
Honeypreet Singh (File Photo)

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chiefs foster daughter Honeypreet, who has been in Jail for the last nearly 2 years, was today granted bail by a special CBI court in Panchkula near here this afternoon. 

Honeypreet is facing trial for orchestrating violence and arson after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The court had last week dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Honeypreet
Dera Sacha Sauda
CBI Court
bail
Comments (+)
 