Hopneypreet gets bail by CBI special court

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chiefs foster daughter Honeypreet, who has been in Jail for the last nearly 2 years, was today granted bail by a special CBI court in Panchkula near here this afternoon.

Honeypreet is facing trial for orchestrating violence and arson after the conviction of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The court had last week dropped sedition charges against Honeypreet.