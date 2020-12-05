IAS officer on election duty in UP dies of heart attack

IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday

An IAS officer on duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi died after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Ajay Kumar Singh (50) was deployed as an observer.

Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday while on his way to the counting centre and was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday, Sharma said.

