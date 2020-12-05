IAS officer on election duty for UP Legislative Council polls dies of heart attack

An IAS officer on duty for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi died after suffering a heart attack, an official said on Saturday.
District Magistrate of Varanasi Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Ajay Kumar Singh (50) was deployed as an observer.
Singh suffered a heart attack at around 9.30 am on Friday while on his way to the counting centre and was taken to a hospital where he died on Saturday, Sharma said.
