Bulldozers reach Shrikant Tyagi after woman's 'assault'

Illegal structures outside absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi's Noida flat demolished

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Aug 08 2022, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 13:26 ist
The illegally constructed wall and balcony of Shrikant Tyagi have been broken by the bulldozer of the Noida Authority. Credit: IANS Photo

Government officials on Monday morning demolished the "illegal" structures built by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The demolition outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority, an official told PTI.

Also Read—Noida: Intense manhunt launched for BJP's Shrikant Tyagi; wife among 4 detained

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a co-resident of Grand Omaxe, who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Uttar Pradesh
Noida
India News
BJP
Social media

