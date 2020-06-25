IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

IMD declares monsoon onset over Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 25 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 13:32 ist
Women cross a road during pre-Monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Ferozepur," he said.

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital.

Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation which moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

