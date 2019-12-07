In 11 months, UP's Unnao registers 98 rape cases

With almost a hundred alleged rape cases in the past 11 months, Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, about 70 kilometres from here, seems to have become the most unsafe place for the women in the country.

According to the police sources, around 3400 cases of crimes against women were registered in various parts of the district since the beginning of the year.

The nondescript district was thrust into the limelight early this year when a minor, who had accused BJP legislator from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Senger of raping her, tried to self-immolate in front of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence here protesting against the failure of the police to act against the lawmaker.

The district again hit the headlines on Thursday, when a rape survivor was set ablaze by five persons, including the two who had allegedly raped her. The victim, who had sustained 90 per cent burns, died at a Delhi hospital on Friday night.

While these two cases were widely reported, there were 96 more alleged rape cases in the district, which could not attract similar attention of the people and the media.

The statistics showed that at least ten women were either raped, molested or faced harassment of some kind in the district daily in this year so far.

Sources said that there were also allegations that the police did not register complaints of many victims. Even in the case of the Unnao rape survivor, the police registered the case only after the intervention of the court.