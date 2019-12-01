India 1st country to make Haj process digital: Naqvi

India has become the first country to make the entire Haj process digital, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday after signing the bilateral agreement for the pilgrimage with the Saudi Haj Minister in Jeddah.

An online application, e-visa, Haj mobile app, "e-MASIHA" health facility, "e-luggage pre-tagging" providing all information in India itself regarding accommodation and transportation in Mecca-Madina will be provided to Indian Muslims going for the Haj in 2020, he said.

Naqvi made the remarks after signing the bilateral annual Haj 2020 agreement between India and Saudi Arabia with Haj and Umrah Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten.

Naqvi said for the first time facilities were provided for digital pre-tagging of pilgrims' baggage.