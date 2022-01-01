India, Pak armies exchange sweets on New Year along LoC

India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets on New Year along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army soldiers exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace

IANS
IANS, Jammu,
  • Jan 01 2022, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 15:15 ist
Indian Army soldiers exchange sweets with Pakistan soldiers on New Year day to promote peace, at a Crossing Point in Poonch. Credit: PTI Photo

The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets with each other on Saturday to mark the New Year on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A defence ministry statement said, "At the beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points."

"Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu &amp; Kashmir."

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Pakistan
Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fewer watch Times Square ball drop amid Omicron

Fewer watch Times Square ball drop amid Omicron

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon

A mobility wish list for 2022

A mobility wish list for 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022

 