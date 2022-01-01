India, Pakistan armies exchange sweets on New Year along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

The armies of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets with each other on Saturday to mark the New Year on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
A defence ministry statement said, "At the beginning of the year 2022, to promote mutual trust and tranquility, Indian Army exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Army at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points."
"Considering the ongoing ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border, this gesture is aimed at further enhancing peace and harmony in Jammu & Kashmir."
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Fewer watch Times Square ball drop amid Omicron
Whackyverse | A perfumer's 'scent of money'
For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive
Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam
DH Toon | Reality is mimicking cartoons
Bengalureans start New Year party in the afternoon
A mobility wish list for 2022
10 major sporting events to look forward to in 2022