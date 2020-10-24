Indian Army shoots down Pak Army quadcopter along LoC

Indian Army shoots down Pakistan Army quadcopter along LoC

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2020, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 13:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP.

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am on Saturday along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over Indian territory.

More details awaited

Indian Army
Pakistan
Line of Control
Jammu and Kashmir

