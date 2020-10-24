Indian Army shoots down Pakistan Army quadcopter along LoC

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am on Saturday along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported.

Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there. pic.twitter.com/YSZ9f8ZsUC — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

The Pakistani quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over Indian territory.

More details awaited