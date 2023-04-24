Indore's 'jeerawan' banned from hand baggage items

Indore's 'jeerawan' added to list of prohibited hand baggage items on flights

A showcase kept at the airport to inform people about prohibited items contains a packet of jeerawan along with a pistol, knife, scissor, hammer and screwdriver.

PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 24 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 22:42 ist
'Jeerawan' is a spice often sprinkled on poha, salads. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The decision by aviation authorities to add 'jeerawan', a spice often sprinkled on poha, salads etc, to the list of items prohibited in hand baggage on flights evoked mixed response from air passengers at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport on Monday, with some terming it absurd.

Jeerawan, which contains red chillies and several other ingredients and is famous in Indore, has been prohibited in hand baggage as per safety norms laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BSCA), a senior airport official told PTI.

A showcase kept at the airport to inform people about prohibited items contains a packet of jeerawan along with a pistol, knife, scissor, hammer and screwdriver.

Indore-based entrepreneur Sameer Sharma, a frequent air traveller, said, “I reached Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport two days ago to travel to Jammu and was shocked to see a packet of jeerawan in the showcase. This is absolutely absurd. Jeerawan cannot be kept in the category of hot spices like red chilies."

As per experts, jeerawan is made from cumin, coriander, fennel, clove, cinnamon, red chili, asafoetida, turmeric, salt, dried mango etc.

Apart from being a taste enhancer, it is also known to improve digestion and keep the body warm during winters.

spices
India News
flights
Indore

