Intense cold wave engulfs Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

For the second consecutive day the minimum temperature was minus 6.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar as intense cold wave engulfed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday.

An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature was minus 6.0 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Sunday while it was minus 8.3 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 8.5 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department has revised the weather advisory that said heavy snowfall would occur in Kashmir and Ladakh between December 23 and December 25.

The revised advisory said today, "Mostly dry and cold weather likely to continue till 22nd forenoon in both UTs.

"Snowfall Forecast: There is a modifications in early forecast of snowfall. Now, there is no forecast of any major snowfall in both UTs.

"However, light to moderate snowfall is expected at many places of J&K and at scattered places of Ladakh especially along Sonmarg-Drass, Parkachik-Padum axis during 22nd (Evening) to 25th."

Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 20.17 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 19.5 and Kargil minus 14.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city and Katra had 2.8 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 2.1 degrees Celsius, Banihal minus 1.0 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 degrees Celsius as the night's lowest temperature.

Check out latest DH videos here