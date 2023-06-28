IPS officer helps 'light up' elderly woman's life in UP's Bulandshahr

It was literally a "tamso ma jyotirgamaya" (moving from darkness to light) moment in the life of 70-year-old Noorjahan and a "Swades" moment for IPS officer Anukriti Sharma as an LED bulb started glowing in the elderly woman's house on Monday.

According to police sources, a few days ago, women and girls in Khedi village, located within the Agauta police station limits, were made aware of various government schemes by Assistant Superintendent of Police Sharma under "Mission Shakti Abhiyan".

It was there that Noorjahan told the 2020-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer that there is no electricity connection in her house.

Sharma went to the village again on Monday along with Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Saxena. She contacted the electricity department and got a power connection installed in the elderly woman's house. A pedestal fan was also given to her.

In a tweet, Sharma said, "Swades moment of my life. Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank you SHO Jitendra ji and the entire team for all the support."

Sharma also shared a video on her Twitter handle where she was seen present in Noorjahan's house along with other police personnel.

In the video, a bulb is seen hanging. Sharma asks Noorjahan to look at it and soon after, the bulb glows.

Noorjahan's face lights up as soon as the bulb is lit. The elderly woman is seen patting the back of the IPS officer affectionately.

The police personnel and Noorjahan also exchanged sweets on the occasion. Sharma even switched on the fan and showed the elderly woman how to operate it.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Sharma said Noorjahan told her about her problem at a public meeting. She also told the IPS officer about her financial crisis. The widow, who has a married daughter, lives alone.

"We decided to provide her electricity and after coordinating with the electricity department, she was provided with a power connection. A fan and a bulb were also provided by the police to her," Sharma said.