IPS officer Sahota given extra charge of Punjab DGP

IPS officer Sahota given additional charge of Punjab DGP

The development comes after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 25 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 16:53 ist
Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota. Credit: Twitter/@jacforjustice

Senior IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota has been given the additional charge of the Punjab DGP, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

The development comes after DGP Dinkar Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, proceeded on leave.

Sahota, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is presently holding the charge of the Special DGP (Armed Police, Jalandhar).

According to the order, Sahota has been "given the additional charge of the DGP, Punjab, in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Dinkar Gupta".

It will come into force with immediate effect, as per the order.

The change in the head of state police force came two days after the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government appointed Anirudh Tewari as the Chief Secretary after shunting Vini Mahajan.

Dinkar Gupta is the husband of Mahajan.

After the change of guard, it was certain that the top bureaucrats of the state would be replaced.

Charanjit Singh Channi early this week had taken the charge of Chief Minister of Punjab following an unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
IPS
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 