Jamia violence: Court extends interim bail of local leader Ashu Khan by 45 days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by 45 days the interim bail of local leader Ashu Khan who was arrested for allegedly rioting and instigating a mob during anti-CAA protests here on December 15 last year.

Additional District Judge Vipin Kumar Rai granted the interim relief to Khan in two cases related to the violent protests at Jamia Nagar and New Friends Colony on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

The court directed him not to tamper with evidence or leave the country without its permission.

Khan was earlier granted interim bail in the case in April.

The court had taken note of the decision of a high-powered committee that undertrial prisoners involved in offences punishable with up to 10 years of imprisonment be granted interim bail in an effort to decongest overcrowded prisons in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocates Asghar Khan and Tahir Khan, appearing for Khan, had told the court that he has been falsely implicated in the case and should be granted interim bail because of the possible threat of coronavirus in congested prisons.

"There is also a possible threat of transmission and fatal consequences of coronavirus and it is very necessary that prisons must ensure maximum possible distancing amongst the prisoners, including undertrials. Social distancing is practically not possible as the prisons are overcrowded and hence accused (Ashu Khan) be released on bail," the counsel had said.

Advocate Tariq Nasir, also appearing for the local leader, said Khan was exercising his fundamental right and criticising the newly passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as they are against the spirit of Constitution.

On December 15 last year, a protest against the CAA near Jamia turned violent, with demonstrators pelting stones at police and setting public buses and private vehicles on fire.

Later, police entered Jamia and allegedly fired tear gas shells and baton-charged students.