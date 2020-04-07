Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind moves SC against demonising of Muslims in Tablighi Jamaat incident

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind has moved the Supreme Court to issue directions to the government to stop "fake" news being disseminated by some TV channels after the Nizamuddin Markaz incident related to Tablighi Jamaat.

In a PIL, the organisation of Muslim scholars questioned the use of terms like 'Corona Jihad' 'Corona Terrorism' 'Corona Bombs' and 'Islamic Insurrection' to demonise the entire Muslim community.

Over thousands of members, including foreigners, participated in Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in Delhi in March. Hundreds of them were subsequently found to be infected with the Coronavirus.

After the incident, several news reports were shown with "communal headlines and bigoted statements" by presenting the information in a "twisted and incendiary manner". The petitioner alleged that certain sections of media have excerbated tension in society by showing "virulent and vitriolic statements" inciting hatred against the entire Muslim community.

It also contended that social media was also replete with similar misinformation and fake news aimed at giving the incident a communal tone and proliferating conspiracy theories about Tablighi Jamaat deliberately spreading Coronavirus across the country.

The petition filed by advocate Ejaz Maqbool asked the court to issue directions to the Centre to identify and take strict action against the section of media for communalising Nizamuddin Markaz issue.

