J&K Police siezes narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore

Jammu and Kashmir Police busts narco-terror module; 2 arrested, narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore seized

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 27 2020, 16:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 16:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two persons and seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district.

The police said the security forces also recovered two pistols and four grenades from the possession of the arrested.

"Kupwara Police & Army got huge success by arresting 02 #NarcoTerror #associates. Seized 13.5 Kg #narcotic substance worth of approx Rs 65 Cr (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the police said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Narcotics

What's Brewing

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

Whites will not voice non-white 'Simpsons' characters

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

Here's why the H-1B visa freeze will hurt India most

 