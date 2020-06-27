Jammu and Kashmir Police busts narco-terror module; 2 arrested, narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore seized

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a narco-terror module with the arrest of two persons and seizure of narcotic substance worth Rs 65 crore in Kupwara district.

The police said the security forces also recovered two pistols and four grenades from the possession of the arrested.

"Kupwara Police & Army got huge success by arresting 02 #NarcoTerror #associates. Seized 13.5 Kg #narcotic substance worth of approx Rs 65 Cr (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress, the police said.