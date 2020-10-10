Jammu and Kashmir to introduce biofloc technology to boost fish farming

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is introducing biofloc (BFT) technology to boost fish farming in the potential areas across the union territory, a senior government official has said.

Navin Choudhary, Principal Secretary to Fisheries, Animal-Sheep Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture and Cooperative, said the department plans to promote the novel technology among the farming community and unemployed youth for adoption as an income generating fish farming unit.

Considered as a new "blue revolution" in aquaculture, Biofloc is a profitable method of fish farming and has become very popular all around the word as an alternative to open pond fish farming.

It is a low-cost way in which toxic materials for the fish such as Ammonia, Nitrate, and Nitrite can be converted into feed.

The principle of this technique is to recycle nutrients.

"In view of the multiple benefits of BFT system over conventional pond fish culture system and to demonstrate this high yielding Intensive fish farming to farmers, it is being introduced in J&K," Choudhary said.

Choudhary, who recently visited the Hunters Ranch at Meluri Jagir Bajalta here for inspection of the Biofloc unit established in private sector by Col (Retd) Sunil Singh Sambyal, said this technology has already been adopted in many states and the units are reportedly running successfully.

The principal secretary also instructed to depute the staff of all the districts for undergoing training at this Biofloc unit on rotation basis.

The centre has recently announced an economic stimulus package – Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India) for fisheries sector to bring "blue revolution" through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries under the nomenclature Pardhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The main objectives of the PMMSY is to create direct employment opportunities, double the income of fish farmers besides addressing critical gaps in fisheries sector and to increase fish production through sustainable and responsible fishing practices, an official spokesman said.

He said the scheme would focus on creating critical modernisation and strengthening of the value chain and improve availability of certified quality fish seed or feed.

Under the scheme, the unit cost for establishing one unit of Biofloc consisting of seven tanks is Rs 7.50 Lakh.

The spokesman said the department has facilitated establishment of 1,073 carp rearing units and 534 trout rearing units in private sector, while 19 carp fish farms and 51 trout farms, 16 trout hatcheries, five carp hatcheries, two aquaria, recreational centres, marketing outlets, trout beats have been established under government sector in the various districts, the spokesman said.

Besides, a number of departmental units are under execution at different stages, while about 17,396 professional fishermen derive their livelihood through legalised fishing in natural water resources in the UT, the spokesman said.