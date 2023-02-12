J&K wanted employment, but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul

Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, love but got BJP's bulldozer: Rahul

Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their concerns against the drive

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 12:45 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the BJP over the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Union Territory wanted employment, better business and love but instead got the "BJP's bulldozer".

Major political parties such as the Congress, the National Conference, and the PDP have voiced their concerns against the drive and demanded an immediate end to it.

The authorities have so far retrieved more than 10 lakh kanals (one kanal =605 sq yards) of land across Jammu and Kashmir after the Commissioner Secretary, Revenue department, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from the state land on January 7.

Also Read — Rahul Gandhi's labours of Hercules have just begun

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Jammu and Kashmir wanted employment, better business and love, but what did they get? BJP's Bulldozer!"

The land which the people nurtured with their hard work for many decades, is being snatched away from them, the former Congress chief said.

"Peace and Kashmiriyat will be protected by uniting, not dividing people," he said.

Gandhi also tagged a media report which claimed that the eviction drive had caused panic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Narendra Modi
PDP

What's Brewing

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 