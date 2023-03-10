Jammu chamber calls for strike against property tax on Mar 11

Despite assurances from the Jammu and Kashmir administration, resentment against imposition of property tax is increasing across the union territory (UT) with Jammu-based businesses and trade bodies calling for a “symbolic” shutdown on Saturday.

Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) president Arun Gupta said that not only trade bodies or opposition political parties, the people of entire J&K are strongly opposing the decision of the administration to impose property tax in the UT.

“This is a totally anti-people decision of the J&K government and Jammu Chamber strongly opposes such a move,” Gupta said, alleging that instead of giving any relief to the people, the government imposed property tax which is the prerogative of the elected government/ municipal corporations and local bodies.

In February the Jammu and Kashmir administration notified rules for the levy of property tax in towns and cities of the UT with the declared intention of making urban local bodies self-reliant in development works. It said the tax is levied everywhere except J&K, where urban local bodies remain entirely dependent on government funds.

The property tax was levied under the Jammu and Kashmir Urban Immovable Property Tax Rules, 1962. From day one opposition parties, social and trade organisations threatened protests unless the government withdraws the decision.

“We on behalf of the business community of the Jammu province announce one day peaceful bandh on Saturday to press the government to rescind the order of imposing the property tax,” the JCCI president said.

He warned that if the government fails to understand the feelings of people then they will have no other alternative but to announce continuous shut down of business establishments.

The JCCI is the leading conglomerate of businesses in the Jammu region, which is the stronghold of the ruling BJP. The strike call is likely to build more pressure on the J&K administration – which was forced to put the recent “anti-encroachment” drive on hold following massive public outrage across the UT.

Last week Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said every person in J&K has to play an equally important role to effectively counter the ‘misinformation’ on property tax and convey the truth and facts to the general public.

“Those, who have constructed big houses, shopping complexes in Mumbai and Delhi, are paying Rs five lakh annually as property tax there. But here in J&K, they are not willing to pay Rs 2500 (per annum) as property tax. They are feeling troubled,” he said.