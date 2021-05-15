Jammu & Kashmir extends Covid restrictions till May 24

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended Covid restrictions across the Union Territory (UT) till May 24 to prevent further spread of the virus.

Directorate of Information and Public Relation (DIPR) in a tweet informed of the extension in restrictions for one more week.

"The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” DIPR-J&K tweeted.

Read | Fresh Covid-19 curbs in West Bengal from May 16 to 30

Corona curfew was imposed in the UT on April 29 and since then has been extended a couple of times.

Meanwhile, for the 17th consecutive day on Saturday, restrictions remained imposed across the UT to contain the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. A majority of the public remained confined to their homes even as streets continued to wear a deserted look while shops and business establishments remain closed and traffic off the roads.

Police and paramilitary forces have closed a majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.