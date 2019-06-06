Janardhana Reddy moves SC for nod to visit Ballari

Former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy on Thursday moved the Supreme Court for permission to visit Ballari, to attend to his father-in-law, who suffered a stroke and remained admitted to a hospital.

The top court agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

Reddy cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of the bail granted on January 21, 2015, by the top court without a prior nod.

Senior advocate S Ganesh mentioned Reddy’s application before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi for urgent hearing on Thursday itself.

He said there was a medical emergency as Reddy’s father-in-law suffered a stroke and was lying in the ICU of a hospital.

The counsel said the apex court had earlier relaxed the bail conditions a number of times to allow the petitioner to visit Ballari, his home town. He said the matter should be possibly be heard at the end of listed matters on Thursday itself. The court, however, posted the application for consideration on Friday.

The court had, in March this year dismissed his plea to modify the bail condition for him not to visit Ballari.

He had then contended the condition barring him to enter Ballari had become redandunt. The petitioner has never violated any bail condition, he should be allowed to visit and remain in Ballari as his family and friends lived over there, he said.

The top court had in 2015 enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining with a condition that he would not visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah.