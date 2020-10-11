Jharkhand reports 697 new Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 91,951 on Sunday as 697 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 784, he said.

Jharkhand now has 8,362 active coronavirus cases, while 82,805 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 28,104 samples for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.