J&K bans slaughter of cows, camels on Eid-ul-Azha

In a major development that could stir a fresh controversy, the Jammu and Kashmir government has banned the slaughter of cows, calves and camels on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakra-Eid) in the Union Territory (UT).

The ban on the slaughters of cows, calves, camels and other animals has been communicated by the director of Planning, J&K Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, to divisional commissioners and IGPs of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Quoting an official letter from the Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, the letter reads: “In this regard, large numbers of sacrificial animals are likely to be slaughtered in the UT of J&K during Bakra Eid festival scheduled from 21-23 July, 2021 & the Animal Welfare Board of India, in view of animal welfare, has requested for implementation of all precautionary measures to strictly implement the Animal Welfare Laws viz. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; Transport of Animal Welfare Rules, 1978; Transport of Animals (Amendment) Rules, 2001; Slaughter House Rules, 2001; Municipal Laws & Food Safety & Standards Authority of India directions for slaughtering of animals (under which camels cannot be slaughtered) during the festival.”

“In view of the above, I am directed to request you to take all preventive measures as per the provisions of acts & rules referred above for implementation of the animal welfare laws, to stop illegal killing of animals & to take stringent action against the offenders violating welfare laws,” it added.

On every Bakra-Eid, Muslims in Kashmir sacrifice animals worth Rs 500 crore. While most of the people in Srinagar and other urban areas sacrifice sheep and goat, in villages oxen are also sacrificed. Sacrificing sheep, goat, oxen and camels is an important ritual for Muslims on Bakra-Eid.

In October 2015, the J&K high court disposed of a petition on beef ban issue, saying that the court cannot direct the state to frame a particular law or enact a law in a particular manner. Despite Muslims constituting 68.3% of J&K’s population, the slaughter of bovines and sale of beef has been banned since the pre-partition era when the then princely state was ruled by the Dogra rulers. In the Dogra era, the ban was strictly enforced across the state.

Though traditionally Kashmiris prefer mutton over beef, especially in the urban areas, the order to ban beef in the past was seen as an attack on religious identity- especially in Kashmir with separatists terming it an “interference in the religion”.