J&K govt sets up STF to terminate jobs of employees involved in 'anti-national activities'

Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up a special task force (STF) to identify and scrutinize the cases of employees involved in activities prejudicial to the security of the state for terminating them from service.

An order issued by the General Administration Department reads that the STF has been constituted under the chairmanship of additional director general of police, Criminal Investigation Department to scrutinize the cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India.

Under the proviso (C) of Article 311(2), the government is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if it is satisfied that his/ her retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

The STF also comprises Inspector General of Police Kashmir/Jammu, representative of Home, Law department not below the rank of additional secretary, representative of Law and other concerned departments not below the rank of additional secretaries.

The STF has been empowered to compile records of such employees and refer it to the committee constituted on July 30 last year.

The committee headed by J&K Chief Secretary was set up to scrutinize and recommend cases under the proviso (C ) of Article 311(2)

According to the GAD order issued this evening, the STF headed by ADGP, CID has also been empowered to engage with other members of Terror Monitoring Group(TMG) for identifying such other employees, as necessary

It is worthwhile to mention that the PDP-BJP alliance in 2016 had terminated 12 employees for indulging in anti-national activities.

The employees were terminated on the charges of leading protests in their respective areas during the 2016 unrest.