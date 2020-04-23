J&K Police has highest regard for freedom of press: IGP Kashmir

Amid raging debate over ‘curtailing freedom of press’ in the Valley, Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday asked people to ‘ascertain the facts before making such broad generalization.’

Making the facts clear, Inspector General of Police IIGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that only one journalist has been questioned about a journalistic work. “Only one FIR of instigating people for violence has been registered over an encounter at Shopian at police station Anantnag,” he said in a statement.

“Remaining two persons have not been booked for any journalistic work of theirs, but because of the reason that they have posted explicitly seditious, incendiary and incriminating texts on social media, challenging integrity of India and attempting to instigate people for violence,” the IGP added.

Kumar’s assertions came in the backdrop of J&K police booking two journalists - Masrat Zahra and Gowhar Geelani - for their social media posts, which the police claimed were “prejudicial to national integrity, sovereignty and security of India.” The police had also filed an FIR against a report by Peerzada Ashiq, ‘The Hindu’ correspondent of J&K.

Without naming Zahra, the IGP said, “One of them in the recent days has also met me with three to four members of Kashmir Press Club and accepted the mistake claiming ignorance of the relevant law and assured not to repeat the same in future. I assured that an impartial investigation will take place.”

Without naming Geelani, he said, “Regarding the other person who has additionally been booked there are written complaints as he has exposed life of some peaceful and law abiding citizens to grave risk by posting incriminating and provocative adjectives against them on social media platforms like FB and Twitter.”

“The content of these specific complaints discloses a criminal act and law will take its course and the written complaints against this individual will be investigated as mandated by law,” the IGP added.

He also reiterated that J&K Police had always maintained the highest regard for freedom of press. “Media persons and other relevant organisations are expected to issue statements only after ascertaining the facts,” he added.