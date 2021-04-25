J&K reports highest single-day spike of 2,381 Covid-19 cases 

Jammu and Kashmir reported its highest single-day Covid-19 spike ever on Sunday after the Union Territory added 2,381 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths.

According to the daily media bulletin, with 2308 new Covid-19 cases, the tally has reached 1,60,755. Along with that, 21 more fatalities were reported in the UT, taking the death toll to 2147, it said.

On April 22, the UT had reported 2,204 Covid positive cases which was the highest number in the UT since the pandemic erupted last year in March. Last year's all-time high in J&K was 1,698 daily positive cases on September 12.

Like previous days, Srinagar district recorded the highest 716 cases, including 32 travelers, followed by 449in Jammu, 200 in Baramulla and 137 in Budgam, 111 in Kupwara and 108 in Anantnag districts. Five out of ten districts in Kashmir valley reported double digit positive cases.

The active case count has surged to 19,558 comprising over 12.16 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,39,050.

.Also read: Centre bars use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes, asks plants to maximise production

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1,935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37,372 cases and 478 deaths.

On April 1, the UT had registered 461 cases, taking the total number of active Covid-19 patients to 2,874. Just 25 days later, the total number of patients has risen by nearly seven times to 19,795. The UT has also recorded 153 deaths in the 25-days of April. The number of active positive cases has surged from 2531 on March 31 to 19,558 on Sunday.

Officials said that the vaccination drive in the UT was being sped-up and more doses were requested for from the Centre, however there was no shortage of the vaccine.

Due to the huge surge in Covid-19 positive cases, J&K government on Saturday imposed a weekend curfew till Monday morning.