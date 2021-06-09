JNU figured in top 1,000 institutes as it strengthened courses, introduced new programmes: VC

With the JNU finding a spot in the top 1,000 of the coveted QS World University Rankings, its vice-chancellor on Wednesday said the varsity strengthened it's existing courses and introduced several new programmes which led to the success.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said it is for the first time the varsity has appeared as a comprehensive university within the 550-600 range in the global rankings.

While expressing his gratitude to all students, staff, faculty members and the alumni who have contributed to this recognition, he said the varsity will continue to work towards improving educational standards and enhancing innovation and research.

Read | QS University Rankings: Top 10 universities in India

"Our collective efforts during the last five years in strengthening the existing programs in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences disciplines and the introduction of several new academic programs, particularly the undergraduate engineering programm and the establishment of Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, have largely contributed to this recognition," he said.

Kumar stressed that Indian institutes should focus on finding solutions to issues the country is facing.

India will benefit immensely with more Indian educational institutions becoming part of the global group of highly recognized universities, he added.

"At the same time, I also would like to emphasize that our universities should focus on finding solutions to many challenges in climate, energy, education, health and national security to build a self-reliant India and a sustainable world. Recognition and good university rankings will automatically follow these sustained efforts," he said.

In the overall rankings, three Indian institutions have figured in the top 200 universities of the world list.

According to the 18th edition of the rankings, the India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is India's top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year at the QS World University Rankings 2022.