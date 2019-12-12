JNU moves HC against students, cops violating SCs order

The JNU has moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the police for allegedly violating a court order barring protests within 100 metres of the university's administrative block.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in its plea, has claimed that the students "grossly violated" the August 9, 2017, order of the high court by holding a protest within 100 metres of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working, which has been disrupted since October 28.

It has also claimed that the police also violated the order by refusing and failing to take action to maintain law and order in the university and remove the blockade around the administrative block.

The petition, filed through the central government's standing counsel Monika Arora, has contended that repeated efforts made by JNU officials to enter the administrative block to perform their duties failed as the agitating students turned violent.

It has further alleged that even the efforts to clear the students from the site failed and sought contempt action against the alleged contemnors (students and police) in accordance with the Contempt of Courts Act for willful disobedience of the court order.

"The protests by the contemnor students have not been peaceful and have been carried out on a large scale with the sole intention of bringing the working of the university to a standstill," the petition says.

It has also sought a direction to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to provide assistance to the JNU in controlling the ongoing and any future contemptuous act of students and their leaders and removing them from within 100 metres of the administrative block.

Continuing protests by JNU students against a hostel fee hike have rocked the national capital.

The plea for contempt action against the students and police is likely to be listed for hearing on Friday.