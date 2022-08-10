Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

U U Lalit will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 10 2022, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 17:36 ist
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana (R) with Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. Credit: PTI File Photo

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chief Justice of India
India News
CJI
N V Ramana

What's Brewing

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

 