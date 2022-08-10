Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.
He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.
Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Covid: Now, a test to tell how much immunity you have
From sister to brother, gift of a kidney gives new life
Serena Williams' tough call resonates with women
Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires
Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles
Upgraded climate targets welcome
Magic of the Masai Mara
Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears
10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru
Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food