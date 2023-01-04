Kanjhawala incident: Person stops even if polythene is stuck under car, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said a person stops a car even if a piece of polythene or a paper is stuck under the vehicle and asserted that the Kanjhawala incident is an example of "extreme cruelty".

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Sisodia, who met Anjali's family on Wednesday, said efforts will be made by the Delhi government to provide employment to one of the victim's family members.

"If a piece of polythene or paper is stuck, it is easily sensed and the driver stops the vehicle to check it. The incident is an example of extreme cruelty that shook one from inside," Sisodia said.

MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak also accompanied Sisodia during the visit.

"They drove the car for 12 kms with the girl stuck underneath. It can not happen that the girl was stuck underneath the car and they did not know it. It is nothing but savagery," he said and added the incident has left the whole nation in a state of shock.

"The incident in Kanjhawla is an incident of cruelty that has shaken the whole country. A girl gets trapped under a car and is trampled for 12 km but the car riders do not even realise that.

"This incident is an example of extreme brutality. The sad part is that we are still waiting for stringent action against culprits," he told reporters after the meeting.

Sisodia said the victim was the sole earning member of her family and the government will provide assistance of Rs 10 lakh to support the family.

"The documents have been collected from the victim's family members for giving employment to a member of the family. The government will also bear the expenses of treatment of the victim's mother, who needs dialysis on a regular basis," he added.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had spoken to the victim's mother and assured her that he would ensure justice for the family, Sisodia said.

He said for the time being, all the immediate needs of the family would be supported by CM Arvind Kejriwal "like an elder son".

On increasing rate of crimes in Delhi, Sisodia said it is a matter of great concern that the BJP is using all its powers to eliminate the opposition, instead of fixing the situation of law and order in the national capital.