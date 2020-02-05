Kejriwal dares BJP to name its CM face

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday dared the BJP to name its chief ministerial face with a jibe that Home Minister Amit Shah wants a “blank cheque” from people on which he can write the name he wishes.

Releasing its manifesto, in which the AAP has promised a slew of measures from a “Deshbhakti Curriculum” in schools, houses for slum dwellers, to spoken English course for youth, if voted to power again.

Addressing the media after the manifesto release, Kejriwal said he was ready for a public debate with the BJP’s chief ministerial face and dared them to name the leader by 1 pm on Wednesday.

“Shah is telling people that he will fill up the name of the Chief Minister on the cheque later, if the saffron party gets Delhi’s mandate. In democracy, the chief minister is chosen by people, not by Amit Shah... What if Amit Shah names some uneducated person for CM post. It will be a betrayal to the people of Delhi,” he said

The AAP manifesto blended social welfare schemes like projects for infrastructure development and with measures to counter the BJP’s narrative on nationalism. It also mentioned its demand for full statehood in the manifesto but in a subdued tone.

The manifesto’s opening line read, “AAP makes a commitment to the people of Delhi to serve and uphold, Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India as fundamental to our Governance model.”

The ten guarantees included uninterrupted power and water supply, world-class education facility, affordable and accessible healthcare, cheapest transport system and pollution-free Delhi among others.