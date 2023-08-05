Kejriwal pays tribute to fallen soldiers in J-K's Kulgam

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid homage to three army personnel killed in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"My homage to the immortal martyrdom of our brave soldiers martyred defending the country in an encounter with terrorists. Our soldiers defend us putting their lives at risk. Entire country is proud of our brave and gallant soldiers," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terrorists occurred in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

The gunfight ensued after the terrorists fired upon a security forces party, which had erected a tent in the area as part of an area domination exercise, officials said.

In the exchange of fire, three army personnel were injured. They died later during treatment.

Security forces on Saturday launched a massive search operation to trace the group of ultras, believed to be three in number.