Kejriwal seeks Shah's help to make Delhi safe for women

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2019, 18:24pm ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2019, 18:36pm ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the national capital a safer place for women.

Participating in a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on women security, Kejriwal asked his deputy Manish Sisodia to see whether there is a need to introduce courses in schools to sensitise students about crime against women.

"We need your (Shah's) cooperation and we need your help. Let's come together and make Delhi a safer place," Kejriwal said.

