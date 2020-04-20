Ladakh MP seeks help from Centre for fair distribution of groceries

Ladakh MP seeks Centre's help for grocery distribution

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  • Apr 20 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 16:07 ist
Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifts essential medical equipment and supplies onboard aircraft during 'HarKaamDeshkeNaam' initiative, to Manipur, Nagaland and UT of J&K & Ladakh from Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has sought the Centre's help for sufficient and fair distribution of groceries and financial assistance to the poor in the Union territory during the nationwide lockdown imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur and the Union Home Ministry, Namgyal expressed concerns over the various problems faced by the people in his constituency.

He said he was receiving a lot of calls and messages from people seeking evacuation of patients, students, pilgrims and workers of Ladakh stuck in various parts of India and abroad.

People are also raising demands of financial assistance to the neediest especially labourers and bread earners of very poor families to pay their room rents, electricity bills, school fees and other expenses, Namgyal said in his letter.

Appreciating the collective performance of the administration of Ladakh and district administrations of Leh and Kargil in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the Union territory without any loss of life, the BJP MP said he was "concerned with other issues being faced by people especially those downtrodden whose voices for their rights for basic necessities are going unheard".

He also asked the Centre and the LG of Ladakh for consideration of non-ration cardholders for availing of ration and vegetable distribution besides consideration of the non-registered needy and deserving natives of Ladakh for various benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY).

The BJP parliamentarian from the newly carved Union territory of Ladakh sought the Centre's intervention in distribution of seeds, saplings and other requirements for agricultural and horticultural works.

He also raised the issue of "sufficient and fair distribution of groceries including vegetables, fruits, egg and LPG gas, etc. in Ladakh" as well as the issue of wastage of vegetables.

"I am very much disheartened. Sharing with you herewith the pictures of wastage of vegetables stored in Leh," the MP said.

He emphasised on early setting up of Biosafety Level-2 laboratory in his constituency.

"I appreciate if you could kindly initiate your personal intervention in early setting up of Biosafety Level - 2 Laboratory in Ladakh for which I am constantly in touch with all of the concerned officers but still lagging behind of the time," said the Lok Sabha member from Ladakh.

Ladakh
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
