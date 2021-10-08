Lakhimpur violence: Govt wants to hide truth, run state on might of police, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lakhimpur row: Govt wants to hide truth, says Akhilesh

He also took a dig at Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath, saying he is 'sleeping' despite people being killed in the state

PTI
PTI, Bahraich ,
  • Oct 08 2021, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 20:56 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met family members of two farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and alleged that the BJP government wants to hide the truth by strangling democracy and run the state on the might of police.

He, however, said the days of the BJP government in the state are numbered and questioned why the government is delaying justice despite videos of the incident surfacing and witnesses recording statements.

He also took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he is "sleeping" despite people being killed in the state.

The former CM's statement came on a day the Uttar Pradesh Police issued a fresh notice to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra after he failed to appear before it for questioning over the violence, which claimed lives of eight people, including four farmers.

The former CM alleged that the state has been served the maximum notices of human rights violation under the current regime.

The poor are not getting justice and democracy is being strangled by killing the truth, he alleged.

"This government wants to hide the reality and run the state on the might of police," the SP chief told reporters after meeting families of the two victims.

"Now, only about 100 days of the Uttar Pradesh government are left. Remember the date of January 4. All these policemen who are being seen here will undergo a change of attitude," Akhilesh said, apparently basing his calculation on the 2017 Assembly polls, whose code of conduct had come into force on that date.

Yadav also took a dig at CM Yogi Adityanath, saying he is "sleeping" despite crime taking place in the state. Yadav said this reacting to a statement by the CM, who claimed that the SP chief sleeps till 12 in the morning.

The chief minister knows everything about my waking up and sleeping but the government of the CM, who calls himself a Yogi, is "sleeping", Yadav said.

"In his home district Gorakhpur, six criminals killed a businessman and left but 'baba' chief minister kept sleeping. Criminals are absconding after crushing farmers and the chief minister is sleeping.

The speech of the (Union) Minister of State for Home is viral, which everyone is watching but the eyes of the CM are shut. Perhaps, after the remarks by the Supreme Court, his eyes may open," Akhilesh said.

The SP President said the Samajwadi Party is standing solidly with the farmers' movement and the victim's family. 

