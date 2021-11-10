Landslide blocks Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Nov 10 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 16:19 ist
Credit: Illustration

A landslide hit Theog in the district on Wednesday, blocking the Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway, a state disaster management official said. 

Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident occurred at Devimod near circuit house in Theog sub division.

Efforts are on to clear the road to ensure flow of traffic.

