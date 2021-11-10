Landslide blocks Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway

A landslide hit Theog in the district on Wednesday, blocking the Ferozepur-Shipki La National Highway, a state disaster management official said.
Shimla District Emergency Operation Centre said the incident occurred at Devimod near circuit house in Theog sub division.
Efforts are on to clear the road to ensure flow of traffic.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Famous pink guava loses colour due to weather change
Paul Rudd crowned 'Sexiest Man Alive 2021'
Nykaa CEO India's richest self-made female billionaire
President of Nauru wants Big B's 'KBC 13' bow-ties
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang