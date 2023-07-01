Lansdowne authority proposes name change to Jaswantgarh

Lansdowne Cantonment Board proposes to rename town as Jaswantgarh

The recommendation has been sent to the Defence Ministry which had sought proposals from all cantonment boards to rechristen places named during the British era.

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 01 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Lansdowne Cantonment Board has passed a proposal to rename Lansdowne town, a popular tourist spot in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, as Jaswantgarh after the 1962 India-China war hero Jaswant Singh, sources said.

A proposal to this effect was passed by the board earlier this week at a meeting chaired by its president Brigadier Vijay Mohan Chaudhary, they said.

The recommendation has been sent to the Defence Ministry which had sought proposals from all cantonment boards to rechristen places named during the British era, they said.

The town was called "Kalaun ka Danda", meaning a hill surrounded by dark clouds, before it was being named Lansdowne after the then Viceroy 132 years ago.

However, the Lansdowne cantonment board has mentioned that locals are opposed to renaming of the hill station.

Still, if it has got to be changed then it would be most logical to rename it as Jaswantgarh after the 1962 India-China war hero who was posthumously awarded the Paramveer Chakra, the board said in its proposal.

Jaswant Singh hailed from the Baria village in the Beeronkhal area of the Pauri district. He attained martyrdom on November 17 at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh during the India-China conflict of 1962 after preventing the Chinese troops from advancing for 72 hours.

He was deployed at the time in the 4th battalion of Garhwal Rifles at Tawang.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also said earlier that British-era names reminiscent of India's colonial past will be changed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttarakhand

Related videos

What's Brewing

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

 