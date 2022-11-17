Lawyers protest against Mehrauli murder accused

Lawyers protest, shout slogans against Mehrauli killing accused

They shouted slogans demanding award of death penalty for Poonawala, who is under police custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2022, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 18:53 ist
Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces. Credit: PTI Photo

A section of lawyers on Thursday evening at a court premises here shouting slogans against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused in the Mehrauli killing case.

Around 100 advocates, practising at Saket district courts here, assembled around 3 pm when they came to know that the accused will be produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla.

They shouted slogans demanding award of death penalty for Poonawala, who is under police custody.

Also Read — Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

One of the protesting lawyers, Surendra Kumar, said the protest was organised against the heinous crime of the accused.

"We demand fair investigation in the matter. It should be decided expeditiously in a fast track court," he said.

Earlier during the day, the metropolitan magistrate permitted Delhi Police to produce the accused before him through video conferencing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mehrauli murder case
Delhi
India News
Aftab Poonawala
murder

What's Brewing

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Jack Dorsey tweets 'nobody knows anything', Musk reacts

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Earth has its own temperature regulating system: Study

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Street cricket rules for Gulf migrants ahead of FIFA WC

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

 