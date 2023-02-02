Jammu: Cops crack blast cases, LeT terrorist held

LeT terrorist arrested as police cracks several blast cases in Jammu region, says J-K DGP

The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Feb 02 2023, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 17:43 ist
Army Personnel patrol the Narwal area after a day after the twin blast, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo

 A government school teacher-turned Lashkar-e-Taiba-terrorist was arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday.

The arrest of Arif, a resident of Reasi district, follows investigations in the recent twin blast case at Narwal in Jammu. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle was recovered from his possession, Singh told reporters here.

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief said this was the first time that such type of a bomb was recovered in the Union Territory.

Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers and admitted to his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 last May, Singh said.

He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured.

"All the (ready-to-use) IEDs have come from across the border," Singh said, adding further investigation is underway.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu
blast
Jammu & Kashmir
India News
Terrorist
Lashkar-e-Toiba

What's Brewing

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Aus is removing Queen Elizabeth II's image from $5 note

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Beyonce announces first new tour in nearly seven years

Bangalore: A paradise lost

Bangalore: A paradise lost

What is Hindenburg Research?

What is Hindenburg Research?

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

Within FFP rules, but Chelsea take huge gamble

 