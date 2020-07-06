Lovers consume poison in UP's Bulandshahr, girl dies

Lovers consume poison in UP's Bulandshahr, girl dies

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Jul 06 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 17:40 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A 16-year-old girl died, while her lover is battling for life in a hospital after the two consumed poison at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Rajghat area under Narora police station limits, they said.

The man (20) and the girl were in love with each other. They belonged to the same community. They wanted to get married but the girl's parents did not approve of their relationship as she was a minor, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Late on Sunday night, the girl went to the man's house and both of them consumed poison, he said.

The two were taken to Community Health Centre, Debai in a critical condition. The girl died there, the police said.

The man's family has moved him to a private hospital in Aligarh, they said. 

Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr

