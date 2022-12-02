Ludhiana court blast accused arrested in Delhi airport

Ludhiana court blast accused and wanted terrorist Harpreet Singh arrested in Delhi airport

The massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December last year left one person dead and six others injured

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2022, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 08:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A most wanted terrorist and the main conspirator behind the Ludhiana court bomb blast was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport here, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday.

Harpreet Singh alias “Happy Malaysia”, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested by the sleuths shortly after he arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur, the NIA spokesperson said.

He was arrested in a case relating to the massive bomb blast in the Ludhiana Court Building in December last year, which left one person dead and six others injured.

The case was initially registered on December 23, 2021, at Police Station Division-5, district Ludhiana Commissionerate, Punjab and re-registered by the NIA on January 13.

“Investigations revealed that Singh, an associate of Pakistan-based self-styled Chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode, was one of the conspirators of the Ludhiana Court Building blast, along with Rode," the spokesperson said.

“Acting on the directions of Rode, he coordinated the delivery of the custom-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which had been sent from Pakistan to his India-based associates, that was used in the Ludhiana Court Complex blast,” the spokesperson added.

The NIA said the arrested accused was also involved and wanted in various cases, including smuggling of explosives, arms and narcotics. Earlier, the NIA had declared a reward of Rs 10 lakhs on Singh against whom a Non-Bailable Warrant from the Special NIA court had been issued and Look Out Circular (LOC) was opened.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, the spokesperson said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

National Investigation Agency
NIA
Punjab
India News
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

Beckmann self-portrait breaks German auction record

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

 